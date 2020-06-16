Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 770,129 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 770,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. UBS Group cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.