Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 910,229 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 170,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of RBS stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

