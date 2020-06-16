Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of First American Financial worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.