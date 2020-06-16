Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.45% of TreeHouse Foods worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NYSE THS opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

