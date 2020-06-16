Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,958 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Mantech International worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 92.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 8,876.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mantech International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mantech International alerts:

MANT opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.