Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 15,024 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Balchem worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,576,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Balchem stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

