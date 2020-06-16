Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Aspen Technology worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after purchasing an additional 700,823 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,309,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after purchasing an additional 268,925 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

