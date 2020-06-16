Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

