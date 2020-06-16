Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 25,948 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of MAXIMUS worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,217,000 after buying an additional 468,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:MMS opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,864 shares of company stock worth $3,546,112 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

