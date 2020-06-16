Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 514 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of TCF Financial worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. UBS Group reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

TCF stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

