Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,557 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Wyndham Destinations worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,286,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

WYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

