Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,647 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 728,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

PTEN stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

