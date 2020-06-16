PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.34

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as low as $20.25. PCF Group shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 81,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

PCF Group (LON:PCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

