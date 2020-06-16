PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.28. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 24,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 51.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

