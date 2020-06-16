Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 293.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

