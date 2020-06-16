Pecaut & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

