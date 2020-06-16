Penn Virginia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

