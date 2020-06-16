PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.82, approximately 1,214,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,890,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PMT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sullivan Marianne acquired 85,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $558,387.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,533.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

