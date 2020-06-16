Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 418,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

