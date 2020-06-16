Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Peyto Exploration & Development earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

