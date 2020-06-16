Pfenex Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pfenex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Pfenex stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,710,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 112.2% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 690,166 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 278.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 29.5% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 649,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

