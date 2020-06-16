Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 11,890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

