Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $26,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

