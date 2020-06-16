Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

