Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 978,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.