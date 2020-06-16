Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

