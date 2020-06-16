Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,700 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

