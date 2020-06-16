Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,200 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

