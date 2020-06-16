Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,500 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,803,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $721.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

