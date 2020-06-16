Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,143 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.