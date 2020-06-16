Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $108,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

INN stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.10. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

