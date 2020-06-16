Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $125,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.