Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $30,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

