Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,078 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 495,857 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 543.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 246,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 180,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.