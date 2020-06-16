Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $37,000 Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.59.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WPX Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

