Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

