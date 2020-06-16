Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

PDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.