Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,416 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

