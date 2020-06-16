Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.29. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 23,590 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

