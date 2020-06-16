Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 630.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Popular were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Popular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BPOP opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

