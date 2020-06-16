Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Portofino Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Portofino Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. Portofino Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

