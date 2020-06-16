PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

News headlines about PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PositiveID earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PSID stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. PositiveID has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need.

