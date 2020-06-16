Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Power Integrations worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $68.91 and a one year high of $122.45.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $303,655.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,157.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

