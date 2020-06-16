Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Primorus Investments earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PRIM stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The company has a market cap of $4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.67. Primorus Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.73 ($0.05).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

