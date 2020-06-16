Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $990.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

