Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 311,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after buying an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 182,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

