Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of L Brands worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 175,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.