Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,322 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harsco worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Harsco by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harsco in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $938.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

