Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,378 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of AAR worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

