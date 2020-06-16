Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $687.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.99.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.